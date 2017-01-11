Man charged after shots fired at Murfreesboro Kroger

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man accused of firing two shots at a Murfreesboro Kroger has been taken into custody.

It happened at the grocery store located on Middle Tennessee Boulevard just before midnight Tuesday.

Witnesses described the alleged suspect’s car to police. Eric Blivens was pulled over a short time later.

According to a police report, after searching his car, officers discovered a handgun underneath a seat cushion.

Blivens was taken into custody and is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.