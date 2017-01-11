Man barricades himself in home after family member takes bite of his grilled cheese sandwich

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) – A Maryland man has been arrested following an hourslong standoff with law enforcement that police say began when a family member took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich.

Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says the dispute began about 5 p.m. Sunday at a Dundalk home. He says 55-year-old Daniel Blackwell was eating with his wife and daughters, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.

After the shot, she went to the basement to confront him and found him “surrounded by guns and ammunition,” according to police,

Blackwell allegedly fired three more shots into the kitchen from the basement, at which point his wife and the teenagers fled the house and contacted police.

When police arrived, Blackwell engaged tactical units and hostage negotiators for over three hours.

He surrendered peacefully shortly before 9 p.m.

No one was injured.

Police took Blackwell to a hospital for an evaluation. Vinson says he will face charges.