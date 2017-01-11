JOE BIDDLE: Double your pleasure in playoffs

We have wrapped up yet another college football season with a repeat performance between Clemson and Alabama.

This time it was Clemson winning by five points on a last second touchdown pass. Last year Alabama defeated Clemson in the four-team playoff.

This year’s TV ratings dropped compared to last year’s ratings. This year’s ESPN’s telecast drew 680,000 less viewers than a year ago. It drew a 14.7 rating this year. Last year the ratings were 15.8.

Now ESPN had the main feed, as well as what seemed like hundreds of other options surrounding the championship game.

Perhaps having the same two teams fighting it out didn’t appeal to some viewers.

This year’s game came on a Monday night, when hundreds of thousands Americans who still have jobs had to punch in early Tuesday morning. I was one of those. I stayed up through three quarters, then gave up. I didn’t know which team won until Tuesday morning, missing the final play of the game with no time left.

It would have helped a lot of viewers if the halftime performance didn’t last two hours, or so it seemed.

Football fans want to see football, not little Johnny march in step in the drum-line.

Therefore I am appointing myself as next year’s playoff commissioner.

I will add another four teams to the bracket. I was horrible in math, but my brainy brother who is a West Point graduate took my phone call and told me that would be an eight-team playoff.

He’s the brain of the family when it comes to math. He told me he didn’t even have to take his shoes and socks off.

There is strength in numbers. Eight would be great.

This year’s final lineup provided by the College Football Playoff Committee, would have looked like this.

In addition to Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington, we would have an 11-2 Penn State team that beat Ohio State in the regular season. They would have been seeded No. 5.

Michigan was 10-2 and ranked No. 6, followed by a second 10-2 team, Oklahoma. They had Wisconsin as the last team in, the Badgers with a 10-3 record.

There would have been a fight over Southern Cal, who finished 9-3, but the team no one wanted to play at the end of the regular season.

No matter how many teams are included, there will be some crying that their team that finished as the next team after the field was complete.

It happens in March Madness and they have 65 teams. They have play-in games and some critics still want to bellyache.

That would put Alabama-Wisconsin, Clemson against Oklahoma, Ohio State, which by the way tanked in its game this season, against Michigan.

Washington would play Penn State in the 4-5 game.

That would have eliminated four teams in the first round, leaving four more teams to fight it out.

Oh, there would be reasons it couldn’t be done by next season. You have contracts in place, but we all know the geniuses that run the show could find a way.

I know the playoff czar Bill Hancock is a fair and honest person who can move mountains.

Sure it would add another week or two to the season for the playoff teams. But that’s a small price to pay to add even more suspense to crown a champion.

They could, and should whittle down the number of bowl games. They now allow teams with 5-7 records to go bowling.

Why don’t we just give every FBS team participation trophies?

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com Sports Columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Reach him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.