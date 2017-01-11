Gunman wanted after holding up 2 East Nashville businesses in less than 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are working to identify the gunman who police say held up two Nashville businesses in less than 24 hours.

The latest incident happened at a Shell station around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on Gallatin Pike.

According to police, the unidentified man demanded the clerk open the register at gunpoint. The suspect took an unknown amount of money before fleeing on foot.

Police said on Tuesday evening the man was at Drifters BBQ as a customer for about an hour before he went outside to smoke.

When he re-entered the restaurant around 5:20 p.m. he robbed the business, employees and seven customers of their belongings at gunpoint.

The suspect is a white man who is around 5 feet 4 inches tall.

He has a thin build and police said he could be missing teeth. He also has a beard and mustache. He was also wearing a camouflage T-shirt over a long-sleeved shirt and dark knit hat.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts or identity is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.