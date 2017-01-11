1 injured after plane crashes in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A plane crashed in Carthage, Tennessee, leaving one person injured Wednesday afternoon.

EMS officials confirmed to News 2 the accident happened on McCall Street.

LifeFlight was called to the scene and transported one adult to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

An eye witness told News 2 it was a small, single-engine plane that took a nosedive into a field. Authorities have yet to confirm exactly what happened.

