Deadline approaching for choosing Metro schools next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools’ parents only have three more days to choose their Metro school for next year.

The “school choice” deadline is Friday.

We took a look at what Metro parents need to know to get through the process because it can be overwhelming.

From schools that are performing better academically to schools that focus on what your child has shown interest in, there are hundreds of options.

For example, At Creswell Middle School of the Arts students get to dance, sing and practice theater on top of their regular course load.

There are other schools that focus on the healthcare field and science and more.

If you’re still wrestling with it, start here with the State Report Card.

That’s where you can see the growth from year to year at the schools of your choice.

From there, it’s best to tour as many schools as you can but we know not very many people have that kind of time. Director of KIPP Nashville, a metro charter school, has a suggestion.

“You can learn so much about a school from your interaction on the phone or at the front desk. You learn a lot just by driving onto campus. So drive by. what do the grounds look like? What is the reception like? Is it friendly? is it warm?”” said director Randy Dowell.

For those of you thinking ahead for next year and do have time, This is from a couple of Metro parents who have been there before.

Laura Hasler toured a total of 23 schools before she found the one. “Not every parent would have time. I just did my best to fit it in between everything that I did every day. But I started early and that’s a really key thing,” said Hasler.

“I know at the time I was working a couple of jobs but I just kind of had to set aside a little bit of time,” said Allison Simpson.

So the main thing to take away is to do your own research and find what best fits for your family.