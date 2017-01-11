Charleston Church shooting survivor kept bloodstained Bible

In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME Emanuel Church as FBI forensic experts work the crime scene, in Charleston, S.C. Prosecutors who wanted to show that Dylann Roof was a cruel, angry racist simply used his own words at his death penalty trial on charges he killed nine black people in June 2015 at a Charleston church. Roof's two-hour videotaped confession less than a day after the shooting and a handwritten journal found in his car when he was arrested were introduced into evidence Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -The woman whom Dylann Roof spared after killing nine people to tell the world the slaughter was because he hated blacks says she still holds on to the torn, bloodstained Bible she had that night.

Felicia Sanders said at Roof’s formal sentencing hearing Wednesday that she forgave Roof because that was the easiest thing to do. But she said Roof has done nothing to help himself.

Sanders says she can’t even close her eyes to pray because Roof started his shooting as Emanuel AME church members held their closing prayer.

Roof did not look at any of the family members, even one who demanded he look in his direction.

Roof will have a chance to speak later in the hearing.

