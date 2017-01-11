Boy injured in 2009 fire pit accident has died

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A boy critically injured several years ago in a fire pit accident has died.

Dylan Trevino suffered burns on more than 60 percent of his body after he fell into a fire pit in his family’s backyard during a Christmas gathering in 2009.

The 12-year-old boy underwent a multi-organ transplant in late fall and his liver recently began failing. Dylan had been hospitalized at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for more than a year.

The community and Dylan’s school have held fundraisers and blood drives to help support him. Last month a prayer vigil was held and just last weekend a benefit was held at Frankie’s Pizza and Grill in Spring Hill.

Sunday would have been Dylan’s 13th birthday.

