911 caller describes moments before unconscious driver stopped by police

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some scary moments for Mt. Juliet motorists over the weekend as an unconscious driver rolled through one of the city’s busiest intersections.

It happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon and North Mt. Juliet roads.

A caller to 911 told dispatchers, “He just crossed four lanes of traffic, jumped a curb [and] about hit a car head-on. He’s got a flat tire where he jumped the curb. Man, someone’s got to hurry – he’s literally rolling through this light.”

Police dash cam later showed the red Dodge Intrepid slowing rolling through the intersection, striking a motorist trying to make a left turn.

A Mt. Juliet officer quickly wedged his patrol car against the rolling Dodge, ultimately stopping it.

The officer quickly jumped out of the car and found the driver unconscious and slumped over the wheel.

“Give me another vehicle to block the unit in. Subject is passed out,” the officer says. “I’m sitting here at Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road and he about hit someone head-on.”

A second officer arrives, also blocking in the car.

With an ambulance on the way to the scene, officers worked to get the unconscious man out of the locked car, ultimately breaking out the windows.

Sources told News 2 the man was slumped over the wheel and unconscious during the entire episode.

Sources added the driver was not revived until ambulance personnel administered medication.

No charges have been filed in the case. The driver has since undergone a toxicology test.