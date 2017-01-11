6 people injured in explosion at Minnesota truck plant

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion has injured six people at a truck plant in southeastern Minnesota.

The explosion happened Wednesday morning at McNeilus, a truck manufacturer and major employer in Dodge Center about 70 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says the explosion happened in the paint shop. Rose says two people were airlifted to a hospital while two others were taken by ambulance. He says two others were being treated at the scene.

Rose says many employees were off-site at training, so there were fewer injuries.

Investigators remain inside the complex, which has closed production for the day. The sheriff says the scene is safe and the road outside has reopened.

McNeilus is part of Oshkosh Corporation in Wisconsin. An Oshkosh representative did not immediately respond to requests for comments.