2 suspects sought after Franklin hotel robbed at gunpoint

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a Franklin hotel was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Baymont Inn on Franklin Commons Court around 1 a.m.

Franklin police told News 2 that two men entered the lobby, approached the clerk and demanded cash.

One man was armed with a gun and the other with a knife, according to police.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspects fled from the scene.

No one was injured and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.