NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men under the age of 30 were shot and injured in northeast Nashville.

It happened Wednesday night about 6:45 p.m. on Willow Creek Court, not far from Brick Church Pike between the Whites Creek area and Madison

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. An update on their conditions was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

