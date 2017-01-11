2 arrested in drug bust at Mt. Juliet home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested on drug charges following an undercover investigation at a Mt. Juliet home Tuesday.

Mt. Juliet police reported officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Old Lebanon Dirt Road around 2:15 p.m. after months of investigating.

Members of Mt. Juliet’s Crime Suppression Union, Special Response Team and Lebanon police’s SWAT unit executed the search warrant at the property. Distraction devices were used outside the home by tactical teams after information was received that someone inside the home could be armed.

Old Lebanon Dirt Road was closed for a short time while tactical teams operated.

Once inside, detectives discovered heroin, other unknown substances to be analyzed, syringes, drug paraphernalia, a shotgun and ammunition, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Jeremy Gilchrist and Floyd Bagsby, 31, and charged both with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police believe they were dealing felony amounts of heroin and meth over the past few months from the residence.

No additional information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.