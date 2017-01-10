Vandy keeps it close, but Kentucky wins 87-81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In front of a sea of blue at Memorial Gymnasium, No. 6 Kentucky knocked off Vanderbilt 87-81.

The Wildcats jumped out to an early 9-0 lead but the Dores responded quickly and took a 17-15 lead with 12:58 on the clock.

The game remained close with the score staying within 5 points until Kentucky started to extend the lead with 8 minutes to play in the second half.

Vanderbilt never let the game slip away. Three of their starters, Riley LeChance, Matthew Fisher-Davis and Jeff Roberson, each finished with 19 points.

Luke Kornet had 16 points and 8 rebounds. He was 3-7 from three and came up big late in the game to make the score 77-75 with 2:40 left to play.

A three from LeChance made it a 1-point game, but Kentucky’s Malik Monk scored 6 points in the final 32 seconds to secure the Wildcat win. Kentucky moves to 4-0 in the SEC, Vanderbilt is 2-2.

Prior to the game, No. 6 Kentucky had beat their SEC opponents by at least 23 points. Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee on Saturday.