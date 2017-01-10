Tennessee dismisses Detrick Mostella from basketball program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Tuesday junior guard Detrick Mostella has been dismissed from the team.

“I’ve always been very clear about the standards that members of this program will be held to,” Barnes said. “Those standards are very high, and Detrick unfortunately has not lived up to them.”

It’s a formidable loss for the Volunteers to absorb the rest of the way.

Mostella was the team’s second leading scorer this season averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Tennessee plays South Carolina Wednesday night.