Rutherford commission interviews candidates for interim sheriff

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Candidates for the interim sheriff position in Rutherford County were interviewed Tuesday night by the commission.

Twenty people applied, but only 12 were post-certified eligible. Each got five minutes to speak and make heir case.

News 2 learned the final decision will be made this Thursday. The newly-appointed sheriff will serve until the 2018 election or pending the outcome of the federal trial against current sheriff Robert Arnold.

Arnold is facing multiple charges stemming from the sale of e-cigarettes inside the Rutherford County jail. He remains behind bars until his April trial.