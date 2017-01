FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are working to identify an attempted shoplifter they say got away empty-handed.

According to a release, the man tried to leave Walmart on Dec. 28 with a cart full of stolen cleaning supplies, dog food, treats and an iRobot vacuum.

Police said when he was stopped by store security, he fled to a nearby brown or gold Dodge Durango empty-handed.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.