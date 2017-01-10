Police: Grandmother faces charges after drugs found within reach of toddler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville grandmother, who was arrested Monday, is accused of dealing drugs with her young grandchild present.

According to Metro police arrest affidavits, officers executed a search warrant at the Madison Boulevard home of 43-year-old Donna Y. Carter on Dec. 12.

Officers reportedly found crack cocaine that was pre-cut for sale. They also allegedly found heroin at the home.

According to an affidavit, “crack cocaine and heroin were found in the dining room area on a plate, within reach of the defendant’s 3-year-old grandchild.”

Carter faces one charge of child neglect and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.

Her bond was set at $127,500 and she is due in court on Wednesday.