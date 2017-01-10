Plans unveiled for new affordable apartments in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A developer is unveiling plans for a new affordable housing complex in Hermitage.

It’s called Hermitage Flats, and it will be built at Old Hickory Boulevard and Hermitage Woods Drive, just north of Interstate 40.

The flats are meant to make sure people who live and work in the area are able to stay there as rent rates continue to rise.

Steve Glover, councilman for District 12, told News 2 there are some misconceptions about the Hermitage Flats development. He says it’s not public housing, but it is privately owned affordable housing.

“So let’s take somebody who works maybe at a grocery store or works at a fast food restaurant. Maybe they make about $40,000 or so a year,” he explained. “They’d be able to get an apartment for them and their family, for the husband wife or the single mom. They’d be able to get an apartment for about $12,000 to $14,000 a year versus maybe 18, 20 thousand for other rent that’s going in the area.”

The plan for Hermitage Flats also includes sidewalks to make it easier to get around.