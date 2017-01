NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person has died after a camper caught on fire in Donelson Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the KOA Campground on Music Valley Drive just before 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses nearby said they could hear banging coming from the inside of the camper before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and authorities are investigating.