New Lt. Governor’s humor, humility mark his 1st day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The new Lt. Governor who hails from Oak Ridge is Tennessee’s longest serving lawmaker and one of its most surprising.

Randy McNally once wore a wire for the FBI during a corruption investigation of Tennessee’s Capitol Hill in the late 1980s.

Then later in life he picked up the game of lacrosse, but humility marked his first words to the Senate after they elected him.

“Its a big job,” the Lt. Governor said in his slow drawl. “And I am humbled by the trust you have placed in me.”

McNally’s humor was on full display as well. During election for Lt. Governor by his Senate colleagues, he shouted out “Ramsey!” when it was his turn to vote.

The gas tax is just one of several major issues facing the new Lt. Governor and rest of state lawmakers.

There is a nearly two billion dollar surplus in state revenue.

Deciding where that money goes will likely get some direction when Governor Bill Haslam delivers his State of the State address within the next few weeks.

A proposal to legalize medical marijuana will also get plenty of attention.

So will questions from the two-million Tenneseans on either the state’s Medicaid program TennCare or Obamacare.

Both face uncertain futures with a new administration in DC, which could create a new method of funding the programs.

More education funding, raises for state employees and a variety of firearms bills will also be part of the debate for the 110th General Assembly.