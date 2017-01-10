Mt. Juliet issues burn ban due to windy conditions

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Mt. Juliet fire marshal has issued a burning ban due to the extremely windy conditions.

The ban is in effect Tuesday.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for much of Middle Tennessee, including Sumner, Rutherford, Davidson and Williamson counties, among others until 6 p.m. Visit wkrn.com/alerts for all weather alerts.

Wind gusts could be as high as 45 to 50 mph.

For the latest weather conditions, visit wkrn.com/weather. Click here to download the News 2 weather app.

Don’t forget to send your weather pictures to pix@wkrn.com.