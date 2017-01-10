Massive mixed-use-development coming to Cumberland River near downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 125-acre, mixed-use development is coming to an area just north of downtown Nashville.

The property sits along the Cumberland River across from Germantown between Jefferson Street and the Interstate 65 bridge. See maps and renderings below this story.

Monroe Investment Partners announced the plans Tuesday, saying it took 18 years to accumulate the property needed.

The River North Development District plans to “usher in a new era of connectivity and river activation.”

It will include multi-family residential spaces, retail, offices, restaurants, and recreational parks.

Monroe said it will also donate almost 50 acres of the overall River North property to Metro Government for the development of a riverfront greenway system, interior site public parkland, roads and common areas.

The first phase, called The Landings at River North, will begin in 2017 along Cowan Street. This portion, which will take years to complete, will include office, retail, multi-family and hospitality sites.

Subsequent phases will be built out over time. See more at RiverNorthNashville.com.

River North Development District View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Monroe Investment Partners) (Courtesy: Monroe Investment Partners) (Courtesy: Monroe Investment Partners) (Courtesy: Monroe Investment Partners) (Courtesy: Monroe Investment Partners)