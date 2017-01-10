Man hit by car in DMV parking lot

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Hickory Hollow DMV Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at the facility located on Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch.

Police told News 2 a woman was taking a road skills test when she reportedly backed into a car. The victim was hit while he was looking at the car.

He was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with cuts to his head and arms.

A witness told News 2 the man was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.