Man hit by car in DMV parking lot

WKRN web staff Published:
Photo: WKRN
Photo: WKRN

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Hickory Hollow DMV Tuesday morning.

Photo: WKRN
Photo: WKRN

It happened just after 11 a.m. at the facility located on Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch.

Police told News 2 a woman was taking a road skills test when she reportedly backed into a car. The victim was hit while he was looking at the car.

He was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with cuts to his head and arms.

A witness told News 2 the man was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.