‘It Has to Stop’ campaign highlights human trafficking issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drivers in Tennessee will start see new billboards aimed at stopping human trafficking this week.

The campaign is part of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “It Has to Stop” initiative to make people more aware about what they can do to stop trafficking in Tennessee.

The billboard encourages people to visit the website to learn more about how to spot human trafficking and how to help fight it.

TBI director Mark Gwynn says he hopes the billboard will shed more light on the issue and inspire more people to act.

The billboards will stay up through June.