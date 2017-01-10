Emma, William remain top baby names in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many children in Tennessee have popular names like Emma and William, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records.

The agency came up with the state’s top baby names after registering 2016 birth records. William has been the top name in the state for boys for a decade. Emma has been the top name for girls since 2011.

Top names for girls:

Emma Olivia Ava Harper Isabella Amelia Elizabeth Ella Charlotte Abigal

Top names for boys:

William Elijah, James (tie) Mason Noah Jackson, Liam (tie) John, Michael (tie) Benjamin Aiden Jacob Carter