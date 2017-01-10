Dispute resolved with A-Game Sportsplex; Lawsuits to be dismissed

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to both parties involved, the dispute over the A-Game Sportsplex in Franklin has been resolved.

The Alliance Vollyball Club and Sports Land Group LLC say they will submit an order to dismiss the litigation between in the near future.

Under an agreement, Alliance Volleyball is allowed to use the complex as its home base for the full 2017 season and for the foreseeable future.

According to a press release, a potential buyer still has the property under contract and has expressed a desire to keep the facility operating as a sportsplex.