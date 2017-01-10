Discussions about future of Hillwood High School set to begin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of speakers will line up Tuesday night to tell the school board what they think should be done about the situation at Hillwood High School in Bellevue.

The school board is considering three options for a new building to replace the old school which was built in 1959.

The first option is to tear down the existing school in west Nashville and build a new school on the site. The second plan would relocate Hillwood to the Bellevue Middle School site and build a new high school.

Lastly, the third plan is to relocate Hillwood to the existing Hope Park Church site in Bellevue and build a new school at that location.

It will cost $76 million to build a new school at the current site, $81 million to build at the Bellevue Middle School site, and $90 million for the Hope Park Church option.

The school board will be discussing the options Tuesday.

The vote is scheduled for January 24. The district will be hosting two community meetings next week before the vote.