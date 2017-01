WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are battling a large house fire in White House Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 7600 block of Highway 76 just after noon.

Smokey Barn News reports with the windy conditions, firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading to nearly structures or from sparking a grass fire.

No injuries were reported and it remains unknown how the fire started.

The home is considered a complete loss.