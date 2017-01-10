Body recovered from Center Hill Lake may be missing Georgia man

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A body was recovered from Center Hill Lake Tuesday morning and authorities say it is believed to a Georgia man who has been missing for several weeks.

The discovery was made around 7:30 a.m. at the Slingo Marina.

“The body was found floating by a pier,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray.

Authorities believe the remains could be those of Vincent Rossetti who was last seen alive on Dec. 18.

According to a release, Rossetti was parked on the side of the road near the DeKalb-White County line.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper then discovered Rossetti was reported missing from Georgia and called an ambulance to check him out. He was taken to the Highland Medical Center in Sparta, and authorities said EMS personnel drove Rossetti’s car to the hospital for him.

Rossetti was treated and released from the hospital before his family arrived to Tennessee.

“When Rossetti’s family arrived at the hospital, the White County Sheriff’s Department issued a BOLO on Rossetti to all law enforcement agencies,” explained Sheriff Ray.

Rossetti’s Lexus was later found that same night in the marina’s parking lot.

The sheriff said the remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for a positive identification and cause of death.