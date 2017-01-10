Body found in east Nashville apartment, man charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An east Nashville man is facing a criminal homicide charge after the body of another man was found at his apartment.

According to a release, east precinct detectives with Metro Nashville Police said the body was found in a residence on Porter Road. The unidentified victim had trauma to his body.

Metro Police are charging 52-year-old Charles Clayton.

The release stated Clayton was not at the home when police found the body, but police were able to locate him at a market. He is now in jail.