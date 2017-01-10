Bluebird hosts benefit for Alive Hospice feat. John Oates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – John Oates, Jeff Black, and Sam Bush performed at the Bluebird Café Tuesday night to benefit Alive Hospice.

The artists told news 2 the Bluebird has a magical quality to it, and it’s the perfect venue to bring together people for a cause that affects us all.

“Alive Hospice is a wonderful organization,” said John Oates. “It’s a very well-respected and necessary organization, and as I’ve gotten older, and people around me, and certain circumstances in life, I’ve come to appreciate it even more.”

Oates continued, “I think it’s my fourth time doing this. Can’t think of a better way to spend the evening or for a better cause.”

The Bluebird Cafe has held this concert series for 24 years. Money raised pays for hospice care and counseling.