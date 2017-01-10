Authorities investigating explosion at home in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Giles County and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating an explosion at a home.

The explosion happened Friday, Jan. 6 at a home on Speiden Road in eastern Giles County according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

According to a news release, deputies got to the home they saw the front door and several windows had been damaged due to some type of explosive device.

The owner was removed from the house and secured. It is unclear if the owner was inside the house at the time of the explosion or was injured.

No other information has been released.