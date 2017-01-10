At least 1 killed in Thompson’s Station crash

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WRKN) – At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Thompson’s Station.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened at Critz Lane and Clayton Arnold Road just before 3:30 p.m.

There’s no word at this time on how the accident happened, but at least one person died. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

Authorities remain at the scene to investigate. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.