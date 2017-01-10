24-year-old woman killed in Gallatin crash

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) –A 24-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Gallatin Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nashville Pike, near Big Station Camp Boulevard.

According to police, McKenzie Faulk was traveling eastbound on Nashville Pike when she crossed over into the opposite lanes and hit a guardrail. Her white Lexus then flipped into the tree line before catching on fire.

Faulk was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.