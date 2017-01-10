100 Men Who Give A Damn aims to give back, fund local charities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The name of their organization is a bit risqué, but its mission is clear.

100 Men Who Give A Damn aims to provide as much money as possible to an area charity in only one hour.

Members are hoping to recruit more men who care about giving back to the community.

Three non-profit agencies in the spotlight are making their best pitch to sell their organization.

“What we do with that money is literally feed people,” said Courtney Blaise with Second Harvest Food Bank. “I call them renegade grocery stores, and so what a Mobile Pantry is we actually take a truck load of food, so about 22 pallets, roughly 20,000 pounds of food. This money covers all the cost for that.”

“We serve about 17,000 or 18,000 a year, which results in about 33,000 to 34,000 patient visits,” Katina Beard said. She’s the CEO of the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center.

“Renewal House provides long term residential addiction treatment for pregnant women and women with children,” said Pamela Sessions with Renewal House. “We want them to have a second chance to be successful.”

The concept is simple. The men in the group arrive with a blank $100 check and then serve as judges.

Twenty-three members were on-hand for the inaugural giveaway Tuesday.

“Giving A Damn is coming together and having a group of men saying, ‘Hey, I really care about what’s going on in our community, and in order for me to give back, I want to put my money where my mouth is,’” founder DeAndre Thomas Sr. said. “We all, being in the Volunteer State, actually wanted to give back in some shape, form, and fashion.”

In the end, once all the votes were counted, one of the charities walked away with all the money–$100 from each member of the group, resulting in $2,300.

“The awardee tonight is Matthew Walker,” Thomas announced.

“We like to look at ourselves as local super heroes that are willing to give a small bit of money to benefit a great audience,” founder Ralph Ward said. “Give A Damn actually sends a message; it definitely resonates with people, like whoa, and these guys actually give a damn.”

Beard said this beats any grant writing.

“For Matthew Walker Health Center, it means a lot that people to believe in our mission, believe in the work that we do, enough to give us their contribution on the spot like that,” she said.

The goal is to increase membership to 100 men or more. That way a charity can literally walk away with $10,000 or more within one hour.

“We say 100 men, but we don’t put a restriction on it. We’re not going to cap it off, so the more members we have, the more money the charity receives,” Thomas said.

The organization is made up of men from all walks of life, including business owners, attorneys, and realtors.

100 Men Who Give A Damn was originally started in Canada.

If you would like to be a part of this group, or a local charity, you can contact the organizer by email at info@giveadamnnashville.com or visit the website GiveADamnNashville.com.