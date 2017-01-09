WATCH: Mt. Juliet officers use SUVs to stop unconscious driver

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police officers in Mt. Juliet had to use their patrol SUVs to stop a car with an unconscious driver behind the wheel.

The scary ordeal happened Sunday evening in the busy intersection of Lebanon and N. Mt. Juliet roads around 5:25 p.m.

When the first officers arrived, they saw an uncontrolled car hitting another in the intersection and continue to roll.

In an effort to stop the car, one officer used his patrol SUV to stop the car from the moving further. Additional officers arrived and boxed the car in.

The driver was slumped over the wheel unconscious as the car was in drive.

Police say the man, who was in his early 30s, was the only one inside the car. He was taken to a nearby hospital and alert later when officers checked on him.

Mt. Juliet officials say criminal charges are pending, and officers continue to investigate why he was unconscious.

No one was injured during this incident, and there was no damage sustained to the patrol SUVs.