NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was arrested after an undercover police officer spotted a stolen car Monday.

The officer called for assistance, as well as the police helicopter, to prevent the suspect from fleeing the area of 14th Avenue and Clay Street.

Commander Terrence Graves told News 2 one person was taken into custody. Their identity has not been released.

Police said when the car was initially stolen, the keys had been left inside.