Tenn. Department of Health updates e-cigarettes advisory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has updated its advisory about e-cigarettes.

Several risks are cited in the new advisory, including liquid nicotine, a primary ingredient in many e-cigarettes and similar devices that can be fatal if ingested or absorbed through the skin.

The new update also cites the the U.S. Dept. of Transportation’s decision to ban battery-powered electronic smoking devices in checked baggage.

“We recognize and applaud the many Tennesseans who have made resolutions to be healthier in 2017, particularly those who are battling a dependence on nicotine,” said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH. “We know some may consider the use of electronic cigarettes to quit conventional tobacco products. Both current and potential users of all electronic nicotine delivery systems should be aware e-cigarettes are not approved as smoking cessation devices by the FDA or CDC, and their use may create a variety of dangers.”

Click here to read the updated advisory.