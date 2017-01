ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A school bus caught on fire in Alcoa Monday morning near Duncan Station Road in Alcoa, Tennessee.

Students were able to get off the bus and are safe at school.

Firefighters tried to control the flames, however the bus was destroyed.

A witness told News 2 sister station WATE that it looked like the fire started near a rear tire.

Alcoa, Tennessee is located in Blount County, over 180 miles east of Nashville.

There is no additional information at this time.