Navy veteran finds Hermitage home ransacked, belongings stolen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Navy veteran is picking up the pieces after his Hermitage home was recently broken into.

Jack Longnecker, who lives on Tulip Grove Road, fought in both Iraq and Afghanistan. It’s safe to say he’s seen a lot.

But when he returned home after a long stay with his sick mother, what he saw put him in shock.

Longnecker’s home was in disarray, ransacked by burglars who appear to have spent some time inside and stole some of his most sentimental belongings.

“My Navy ring is missing with my name on it, on the side of it… my Navy jewelry,” he told News 2.

“Entertainment center, all this was destroyed. You see they kicked the door in and all the molding around was kicked in. This is how the room was found,” Longnecker described as he showed News 2 the damage.

A 55-inch TV is also missing. He says it would’ve taken two grown men to move it.

Whoever broke into his home also made themselves comfortable, leaving behind a trail of evidence.

“In the kitchen, you see they opened up the cabinets here. They cooked some meat over here. They left dried milk and left some milk right here in a spoon,” Longnecker said.

“They took showers while they were here,” he said, later adding, “They spent a good night here.”

Longnecker says he’s currently on disability through the VA while also caring for his mother. He just wants the public or somebody to help him.

Metro police say they’re still investigating the break-in. They believe it happened Dec. 20.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.