Nashville woman charged after animal cruelty streamed live on Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman was arrested Saturday after Metro police said she posted a video of animal abuse to Facebook via its live video function.

Latorya Brooks is charged with cruelty to animals, accused of abusing a puppy inside her Antioch apartment.

The video was posted using Facebook Live, but it has since been deleted.

A reposting of the video elsewhere shows Brooks swinging a puppy by the neck and throwing it to the ground.

Metro police said she admitted to doing it and also admitted that she posted the video on Facebook.

Brooks has a criminal background, which includes several charges of failing to appear in court.

The puppy has been treated by a Nashville area veterinarian.