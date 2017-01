MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are responding to a two-car crash on Interstate 40 East.

The crash occurred before 12:30 p.m. Monday near mile-marker 224. Click here to view the News 2 Traffic Tracker map.

Left lanes of I-40 East are blocked.

Details of the crash are not available at this time.

The area is expected to be cleared by 1:10 p.m.