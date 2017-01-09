Middle Tennessee students collect over 245K goods for Food 2 Families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students in Middle Tennessee collected more than 294,000 non-perishable goods for the News 2 Food 2 Families food drive.

We partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help hungry families in need.

Fifty-eight local schools competed to collect the most donations with only a few on top in the end. News 2 was there to help deliver the winning schools a check Monday morning.

Hendersonville High School came in first with Montgomery Bell Academy and KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School coming in next.

“It feels good to know that I helped somebody else,” said student Kyle Shelton.

Another student, Keonte Pendergrast, told News 2, “I wanted to do something good for someone else because it’s best to help other people out. I’m the type of person who would help other people rather help myself out.”

Food 2 Families has been a part of our community for 35 years, and all the donations go back to benefit the people who live here.