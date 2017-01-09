Persons of interest wanted after man beaten, hit by car in Sevierville

If you can’t see the video above this story, click here from your mobile device.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevierville Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to a release, Donald Lawton was badly beaten and hit by a vehicle during a robbery at the Great Smokies Flea Market on West Dumplin Road on Dec. 20.

The 71-year-old man later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video obtained from the business shows a man and woman who have since been identified as persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.