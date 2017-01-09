Persons of interest wanted after man beaten, hit by car in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevierville Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Composite of person of interest in homicide case. (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
According to a release, Donald Lawton was badly beaten and hit by a vehicle during a robbery at the Great Smokies Flea Market on West Dumplin Road on Dec. 20.

The 71-year-old man later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video obtained from the business shows a man and woman who have since been identified as persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.