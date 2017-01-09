Ind. man arrested for drug trafficking on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Indiana man was arrested last week in Maury County for drug trafficking after he was stopped on Interstate 65.

At the time of the stop last Thursday, authorities said William Holley had four children ranging in age from five to 10 inside a rented Toyota Sienna minivan with him.

He told the Tennessee Highway Patrol lieutenant who stopped him that he and his children were traveling from Fort Wayne, Ind., to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

According to a release, while talking with Holley, the lieutenant noticed the 31-year-old was “extremely nervous.” He admitted to authorities during that time that he was on probation in Indiana for possession of marijuana.

After receiving permission to search the van with a K-9 unit, drugs were detected. Four pounds of marijuana were ultimately discovered in the van’s cargo area.

Holley was taken into custody without incident and was charged with manufacturing for resale a Schedule 6 drug.

The Department of Children’s Services responded to the Maury County jail and took custody of the four children until family members could arrive from out of state.