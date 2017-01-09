Gordon Jewish Community Center deemed safe after evacuation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville was evacuated Monday after a phoned-in threat.

Metro police later deemed the situation safe and secure at the Percy Priest Boulevard property in West Nashville.

All 100 people who were told to the leave the building during the investigation were allowed back in. No one was injured.

News 2 was told an employee took a phone call and turned it over to security, who then turned it over to the police department. Details on the threat weren’t immediately known.

The same type of threats were called in Monday at Jewish centers and day schools across the country, including Miami, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; Rockville, Maryland; Baltimore, Maryland; and New Castle County, Delaware.