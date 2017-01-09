Gallatin man’s 47-point buck appears to be world record, pending final scoring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 47-point buck shot by a Gallatin man last year appears to be a world record, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The buck, which was snagged by Stephen Tucker last November, scored 312 3/8.

The next phase of scoring will occur when Boone & Crockett members meet at an awards banquet in the spring of 2019.

Tucker was hunting with a muzzleloader in Sumner County when he bagged the deer.

The current world record buck is 307 5/8ths inches from a hunt in Iowa

Tennessee’s current state non-typical record is 244 3/8ths inches, also killed by a hunter in Sumner County in 2000.