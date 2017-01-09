Draft of Metro Public Works sidewalk, bikeway plan released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Works project team for WalknBike released the draft strategic sidewalk and bikeways plan at a kick-off meeting Monday at the downtown library.

The plan details the needs for sidewalks and bikeways in Nashville and identifies priority networks for both. Click here to read the plan in its entirety.

“I’m grateful to all of the community members who participated in this important planning process that will help us better prioritize investments in sidewalks and bikeways in the years to come,” Mayor Barry said. “By implementing the recommendations in WalknBike, we will make Nashville safer to get around for people of all ages and abilities, better connect our neighborhoods, and promote good health and equitable access to active transportation.”

Nashville residents will have 30 days to give feedback on the draft plan. Click here for more.