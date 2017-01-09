Dog found shot in North Nashville now in foster home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dog that was found shot in North Nashville recently is now in a foster home as he continues to recover.

The 6-year-old dog named Georgie was found the day after Christmas at a home on Cephas Street without any food or water.

Dr. Caitlin Bentley with Metro Animal Control said a bullet remains in Georgie’s shoulder.

“It went shoulder to shoulder and missed all the important parts,” she previously explained to News 2.

Metro Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon Georgie was placed with a foster family.

It still remains unknown who shot Georgie. He is expected to make a full recovery.